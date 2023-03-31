Local comic convention Saturday at Ivy Tech Columbus

The University Library of Columbus and Bartholomew County Public Library are hosting their 7th annual local Comic-Con from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ivy Tech Community College Columbus’s Moravec Hall.

There will be demonstrations and presentations by artists and authors, along with professional costume players and a costume competition for those who attend. A belly dancing troupe will perform. More than 35 vendors will be on hand and food trucks will be on site for lunch.

The event is free.

For more information, contact Abigail Hilyard at 812-374-5107 or [email protected]