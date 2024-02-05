Local authorities planning for huge crowds for April eclipse

Local emergency officials and event planners are working toward a smooth day for the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8th.

A swath of Indiana will be in the path of totality, meaning the sun will be completely obscured while the moon passes in front of it. In Bartholomew County, that is going to happen at 3:06 p.m. that afternoon. Area communities will have some of the longest periods of total eclipse in Indiana that day, with Franklin at 4 minutes and two seconds, Columbus at 3 minutes and 44 seconds and Greensburg at 3 minutes and 32 seconds.

Because of the rarity of the solar phenomena, visitors are expected to flock to our area, temporarily doubling the size of our communities and tying up traffic. The influx is expected to begin on Friday, April 5th.

Jody Coffman, with the city of Columbus, explains:

Columbus and Bartholomew County government offices will be closed on April 8th. Schools will also be closed including Bartholomew Consolidated, Flat Rock-Hawcreek, IUPUC, Ivy Tech Columbus, Purdue Polytechnic and the Columbus Learning Center.

Eclipse event planners are asked to coordinate with the Columbus Area Visitors Center to promote your activities through a central community calendar. You can find the calendar at columbus.in.us/eclipse and find more information on Facebook at 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Bartholomew County.