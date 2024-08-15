Local association to celebrate India Day downtown

The Indian Association of Columbus will be celebrating India Day with a block party in downtown Columbus starting tomorrow afternoon.

According to organizers, the event will feature traditional food, music and Indian culture. While food will be available for purchase, the event is free and you are invited to attend.

The party will start at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16th on Fourth Street in downtown Columbus.

You can find more information here: https://iac-columbus.com