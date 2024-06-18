Local agencies create task force to fight internet crimes against kids

Bartholomew County prosecutors and law enforcement are formalizing their participation in the state and national task forces working to stop crimes against children happening over the Internet.

The County Commissioners ratified the agreements between the sheriff’s department, prosecutor’s office and Columbus police yesterday outlining the cooperation by establishing a local Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and joining the state task force.

Under the agreement, any investigations referred by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children will be investigated by the task force. They will also assist other agencies investigating those crimes here, including executing search warrants, interviewing suspects or witnesses and offering the use of equipment and the expertise of technicians.

Jay Frederick, investigator with the prosecutor’s office, explained that the departments have always investigated crimes against children, but the problem of crimes using the Internet is increasing at an exponential rate. He likened the agreement to other formalized partnerships such as the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Intelligence Led Policing Unit, which allow the organizations to work together, sharing resources and personnel.

He said that the agreement will also open up the opportunities to receive funding. The task force has already lined up a $6,600 grant from the state for computer equipment and training, although they had applied to receive nearly $22,000.

Commissioners President Larry Kleinhenz called this a worthy project, pointing out that the Internet puts the county front and center for these sorts of crimes.