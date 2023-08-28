Lincoln-Central to celebrate 50th student-built home

Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center will be celebrating the 50th home constructed in the community through the Bartholomew Consolidated Schools C4 program.

Lincoln Central operates a homebuyer’s program, which seeks to place families in brand-new homes in the downtown area. With help from the city’s condemnation process, the program has seen the removal of dilapidated homes in the area and replaced with them with new homes built by the C4 program students.

The center’s homebuyers program is a partnership between the center, city of Columbus, Southern Indiana Housing and Community Development Corporation, BCSC, and Apprisen. Additional help comes form Union Savings Bank, First Financial Bank, RE/MAX Real Estate Professionals, Heritage Fund, Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, United Way of Bartholomew County, Administrative Resources association, and Burt’s Termite and Pest Control.

There will be a ribbon cutting and celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the site of the newest home at 1317 Ninth Street.

You can get more information by calling the center at 812-379-1630