Lincoln-Central to celebrate 30 years of downtown service

Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center is planning a downtown party next month to celebrate its 30 years improving the community.

The center grew out of the Focus 2000 Children, Youth and Families Initiative. It opened its doors in 1994 serving the downtown Columbus area. It focuses on five areas: advocacy , neighborhood improvement , human services , people empowerment and collaboration. After originally starting in the Lincoln Elementary School, the center moved to 1039 Sycamore Street.

The 30th anniversary celebration will be on Saturday, June 8th from 1 to 4 p.m. at Ninth Street Park. There will be a cookout, games, prizes and more activities. There will be a time to share memories of the center starting at 2:30 p.m.

The event is free and you are invited to attend. The park is on Ninth Street between Wilson and Reed Streets.

For more information, you can call Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-379-1630