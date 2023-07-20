Lilly Scholarship applications open July 31st in Johnson County

Applications will be accepted starting soon for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships in Johnson County through the Johnson County Community Foundation.

Three students from Johnson County will be chosen for the scholarships, which pay full tuition and required fees for four years of full-time undergraduate study that lead to a bachelors degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Students also receive a $900 stipend to help cover costs for books and equipment.

Applications area available starting on July 31st. Applications and all required materials must be submitted by Tuesday, Aug. 22nd

Eligibility requirements, instructions and the application are available at www.jccf.org/scholarships.