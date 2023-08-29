Lightning strike damage totals $25k+ at Bartholomew dispatch center

An early July lightning strike at the Bartholomew County Emergency Operations Center caused more than $25,000 in damages.

Scott Mayes, the county IT director, said the lightning strike came with early July’s severe thunderstorms and damaged several systems in the county dispatch center. Workers have been pulling apart the damaged equipment and salvaging what they can, Mayes said. The effort has completely emptied his supply of spare parts.

Mayes said among the systems damaged is the the card reader that opens the doors at the center. Also damaged was the video surveillance system, which destroyed a camera and the recording system, and the building’s entire intercom system. The contract with Koorsen Fire & Security to replace the equipment came to $25,147. They were the only bidder for the replacement project.

Bartholomew County Commissioners approved the expense to replace equipment yesterday. While the money is coming from the 911 center budget, the hope is that insurance will eventually cover the cost.