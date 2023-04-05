Lighting sparks blaze in Columbus storage shed

Lightning sparked a fire in a Columbus storage shed yesterday morning.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 3200 block of Sycamore Drive at about 9:07 yesterday morning about a fire in a storage building. They found light smoke coming from a shed in the rear yard of a home. Firefighters sprayed water into the shed and found no flames inside when they entered. They cooled burned materials inside and ventilated the building to let the smoke out.

The shed was about 50 feet from a home and the fire did not extend to any other structures. The fire was reported just after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area. Signs at the fire indicated that lightning had hit the rear of the building and the cause of the fire was determined to be natural.

No injuries were reported and no damage estimate is available.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.