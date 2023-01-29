Lieutenant Scott Maley of CFD Retires After 29 Years.

The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) is announcing the retirement of Lieutenant Scott Maley, a 29-year veteran of the department.

Lieutenant Maley joined the Columbus Fire Department in 1994 and is a certified Emergency Medical Technician and Hazardous Materials Technician.

Lieutenant Maley retires from his current assignment as the company officer of fire station # 3 on Battalion A.

Lieutenant Scott Maley’s official retirement date was on Saturday, (January 28th, 2023).