Lienhoop’s last State of the City address set for March 6th

Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop has scheduled his final State of the City address, set for March 6th at The Commons.

The mayor has previously said the idea of the annual speech is to give people a better idea of where their tax dollars are going.

The last two years have seen virtual state of the city addresses due to concerns over the pandemic. This will be the first return to a live event since 2019. In previous years, the State of the City speeches have been held at various locations including Donner Center, the former Fair Oaks Mall, the Columbus Learning Center and others.

The March 6th event will begin with a welcome reception at 5 p.m., with a chance to meet the mayor, City Council members and city staff. The program will begin at 5:45 p.m.

The event is free and you are invited to attend.