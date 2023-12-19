Lienhoop, Hayward recognized for service to city

Outgoing Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop and retiring City Engineer David Hayward were recognized last week for their service to the community.

Lienhoop received the the Sagamore of the Wabash honor while Hayward was recognized by Lienhoop with the proclamation of David Hayward Day.

Mayor elect Mary Ferdon presented the award to Lienhoop. saying that “We believe that Mayor Lienhoop has done exemplary work for the City of Columbus and Gov. Holcomb agrees.”

The Sagamore of the Wabash is the highest honor which the Governor of Indiana bestows. The award was created during the term of Governor Ralph Gates, who served from 1945 to 1949. According to the state website, the term “sagamore” was used by the Native American tribes of the northeastern United States to describe a lesser chief among the tribe to whom the chief would look for wisdom and advice.

According to the city, the awards took place at the employee holiday luncheon Friday.

Photo: Mayor Jim Lienhoop, City Engineer David Hayward and Mayor-elect Mary Ferdon. Photo courtesy of City of Columbus