Library celebrates 125th anniversary today

The Bartholomew County Public Library will be celebrating its 125th anniversary today with an event this afternoon.

The library celebration will include cutting a cake at the large arch, sewing arts activiteis with Sarah Marsom, music by local band Cottonpatch, food trucks, and a beer garden. There will also be tours showing off recent library renovations and a celebration of the bookmobile’s 65th anniversary..

Events start at 5 p.m. with the tours running through 5:45 p.m. Music will start at 5:30 p.m. The library is on Fifth Street in downtown Columbus.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Area Visitors Center