Legislators look forward to upcoming session

Area legislators are looking forward to next year’s legislative session.

Organization Day for the 2024 session was held last Tuesday. Columbus State Representative Ryan Lauer explains that day’s activities:

State Senator Greg Walker said that he is looking forward to working on issues affecting Hoosiers, after they were discussed during committee hearings in the interim between the legislative sessions.

Organization Day is the annual first roll call for state lawmakers. The legislature officially reconvenes in January and must conclude by March 14th.

The day also gives legislators a chance to meet informally before the session work begins. Shelbyville Republican Jennifer Meltzer:

Meltzer’s district includes northeastern Bartholomew County.

Walker said that local legislators want to hear from you if you have concerns, questions or comments. You can call your legislators at 800-382-9467.