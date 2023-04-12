Legislators celebrate 100th anniversary of Columbus orchestra

Columbus legislators celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra with a ceremony at the Statehouse Tuesday.

State Sen. Greg Walker and State Rep. Ryan Lauer celebrated the orchestra with Senate Concurrent Resolution 36, recognizing the orchestra for its 100th anniversary season, called “Celebrating a Century of Great Music.” The CSO is the oldest continuous musical group of its kind in Indiana, according to organizers.

Walker thanked those who have been “a part of this wonderful ensemble” and said he looked forward to hearing more music from the orchestra for years to come.

Lauer said that Columbus is “fortunate to have a diverse group of volunteers sharing their talents, inspiring generations with their songs and bringing people together.”

The orchestra’s next performance is “Sharing the Gift of Music… Times Two!” at 3:30 on April 23rd at The Commons. This season of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra will conclude on June 4.

For tickets or more information you can go to https://www.csoindiana.org.

Photo courtesy of Indiana General Assembly