Legal Aid to offer phone clinic Tuesday afternoon

The city of Columbus is planning a session next week to educate the public on tax increment financing districts and how they work.

The TIF District 101 session is meant for new city officials and the public to learn more about how TIF funds are captured, financing options for TIF funds, and a preview of legislation related to TIF districts.

After establishing a tax increment financing district and setting a baseline for property taxes, an Indiana community then siphons off rising property tax revenues in future years, which are held for redevelopment in that particular area of the community.

The information session will be from 4 to 5:30 on Monday at Columbus City Hall.