Legal Aid to Hold Clinics for Brown County Residents Wednesday July 5th

Legal Aid is hosting a free legal clinic for Brown County community members on Wednesday July 5th from 3 to 5pm at the Brown County Public Library in Nashville. The clinic is free for low- income residents.The Legal Aid Clinic and Pro Bono Program utilizes local volunteer attorneys, offering free legal consultations

to low-income individuals for the provision of legal advice and assistance in furtherance of equal access to

justice within our community who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.

From 3 to 4pm there will be a General Advice Clinic and from 4to 5pm there will be a Clinic on Eviction.

For more information on Legal Aid or to look for future clinics visit www.legalaidpbi.org/services