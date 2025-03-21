Legal aid offering walk-in Bartholomew County clinic Tuesday

Low-income Bartholomew County residents will have a chance for free legal advice next week.

River Valley Legal Aid will be offering a walk-in legal clinic on Tuesday. If you take part you will have a brief consultation with a volunteer attorney to answer general questions, to offer legal information or to receive other advice.

The walk-in clinic will be from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Bartholomew County Public Library on Fifth Street.

From 3 to 4 p.m. the session will focus on general legal advice on civil matters such as family law, guardianship powers of attorney, protective orders, simple wills and small estates. From 4 to 5 p.m. the clinic will focus on evictions.