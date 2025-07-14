Legal Aid offering two walk-in clinics this week

Low income area residents will have two opportunities to receive free legal help this week.

River Valley Legal Aid will be offering a free walk-in legal clinic Tuesday in Jennings County and Wednesday in Shelby County. If you take part you will have a brief consultation with a volunteer attorney to answer general questions, to offer legal information or to receive other advice.

The walk-in clinics will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Jennings County Public Library in North Vernon and from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Blue River Community Foundation in Shelbyville.

River Valley Legal Aid offers the clinics for low-income residents of its eight-county district to receive legal advice and assistance. Residents of all area counties are invited to attend.