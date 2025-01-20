Legal aid offering phone in clinic today

River Valley Legal Aid is holding a free phone in legal clinic for residents of its eight county district in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

If you take part you will have a brief consultation with a volunteer attorney to answer general questions, to offer legal information or to receive other advice over the phone.

The phone clinic will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m. To take part, you must first register between noon and 2 p.m. by calling 812-378-0358.