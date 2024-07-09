Legal Aid offering free phone clinic today

Legal Aid is holding a Free Legal Aid Phone Clinic today.

Legal Aid offers the clinics for low-income residents of its eight-county district to receive legal advice and assistance. The district includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby Counties.

If you take part you will have a brief consultation with a volunteer attorney to answer general questions, to offer legal information or to receive other advice over the phone. The clinic will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

To take part, you must first register between noon and 2 p.m. by calling 812-378-0358.