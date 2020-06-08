Legal Aid offering advice for area residents Tuesday

Legal Aid will be holding a phone legal clinic for low income residents of Shelby, Decatur, Jennings and Jackson counties on Tuesday.

Although the phone clinic will be from 3 to 5:30 pm, you must first call and register for an appointment between noon and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The Legal Aid Phone Clinic offers brief consultations with a volunteer attorney to answer general questions, to offer legal information or advice.

You can register for the clinic at 812-378-0358 and a volunteer attorney will return the call. But those taking part must be available to take the return call during the available time.