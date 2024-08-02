Legal Aid hosting Free Legal Phone Clinic Tuesday August 13th

Legal Aid is holding a Free Legal Aid Phone Clinic for residents of their eight-county district on Tuesday, August 13th, 2024. The district includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby Counties. The phone clinic will be held from 3 pm – 5:30 pm, though registration is required between 12 pm to 2 pm.

The Legal Aid Clinic and Pro Bono Program utilizes local volunteer attorneys, offering free legal consultations to low-income individuals for the access of legal advice and assistance who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney. Anyone seeking legal consultation must register by calling Legal Aid at 812-378-0358 on Tuesday, August 13th, 2024, between 12 pm and 2 pm. A volunteer attorney will return calls to registered individuals between 3 pm and 5:30 pm. Individuals must be available between 3 pm and 5:30 pm to answer a call from an attorney.

No Criminal law questions will be answered during this event.