Legal Aid events to offer legal help, expungement training

Low-income area residents will have a chance for free legal advice on Tuesday.

River Valley Legal Aid offers the clinics for low-income residents of its eight-county district to receive legal advice and assistance.

If you take part you will have a brief consultation with a volunteer attorney to answer general questions, to offer legal information or to receive other advice over the phone.

The phone clinic will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m. To take part, you must first register between noon and 2 p.m. by calling 812-378-0358.

River Valley Legal Aid will also be partnering with Ivy Tech Community College this week to host the group’s first ever event focused on expunging a criminal record on Thursday.

Under Indiana law, those with low level criminal convictions have a one-time opportunity to have those records sealed. Thursday’s event will offers information about how to have to have those records expunged.

The session will be Thursday afternoon at the Bartholomew County Public Library on Fifth Street with registration from 3:30 to 4 p.m. and the session from 4 to 6 p.m.