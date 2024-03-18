Legal Aid District 11 Hosting Legal Aid Walk in Clinic on Tuesday

Legal Aid District 11 is holding a free Legal Aid Walk-In Clinic on Tuesday, March 19th, at the Jennings County Public Library, on State Highway 3, in North Vernon, from 3pm to 5 p.m.

The Legal Aid Clinic and Pro Bono Program utilize local volunteer attorneys, offering free legal advice to low-income individuals who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.

Individuals coming to the Legal Aid Clinic on March 19th will receive a free 10-minute consultation to answer general and eviction questions, offer legal information, or receive other limited assistance or advice. This is a in person event and on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to register in advance.