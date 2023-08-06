Legal Aid District 11 Hosting Free Legal Aid Phone Clinic

Legal Aid District 11 has scheduled another free Legal Aid phone clinic for residents in its eight-county district this Tuesday, August 8th. The district includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby Counties.

The free clinic for low-income residents is from 3 to 5:30 p.m., however, registration is required between noon and 2 p.m. that same day by calling 812-378-0358.

Individuals in Legal Aid District 11 who call the phone clinic on August 8th will receive a 10-minute consultation where lawyers will answer general questions, offer legal information, and give other limited assistance or advice.