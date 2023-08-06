Local News Top Story 

Legal Aid District 11 Hosting Free Legal Aid Phone Clinic

Legal Aid District 11 has scheduled another free Legal Aid phone clinic for residents in its eight-county district this Tuesday, August 8th. The district includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby Counties.

The free clinic for low-income residents is from 3 to 5:30 p.m., however, registration is required between noon and 2 p.m. that same day by calling 812-378-0358.

Individuals in Legal Aid District 11 who call the phone clinic on August 8th will receive a 10-minute consultation where lawyers will answer general questions, offer legal information, and give other limited assistance or advice.