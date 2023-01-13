Legal Aid clinics set for MLK Day Monday

Legal Aid will be holding an in-person and phone-in clinic on Monday in recognition of Martin Luther King Day.

Legal Aid offers the clinics for low-income residents of its eight-county district.

If you take part you will have a brief consultation with a volunteer attorney to answer general questions, to offer legal information or to receive other advice.

The in person clinic will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday at the Legal Aid Offices in the Doug Otto United Way Center on 13th Street in Columbus. The phone clinic will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

To take part in the phone clinic, you must first register between noon and 2 p.m. Monday by calling 812-378-0358.