Law enforcement memorial service set for Friday

Local law enforcement officers will be holding a memorial service Friday morning in downtown Columbus to recognize officers who have fallen in the line of duty in the last year.

The ceremony comes during National Police Week, which started Monday. Flags were flown at half staff yesterday in recognition of fallen officers.

During the 30-minute long ceremony, the 246 police officers and 25 police canines who died in the line of duty in 2022 will be recognized. That includes four from Indiana. Local honor guards and bagpipers will take part. There will also be a 21 gun salute and the playing of Taps.

The ceremony will be held at 9 Friday morning at the Public Safety Plaza at Second and Jackson Streets in Columbus.

The event is free and you are invited to attend.

Photo: Columbus Police Department honor guard presents the colors at the 2019 police memorial service. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.