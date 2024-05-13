Law enforcement memorial ceremony set for Friday morning

A reminder that local law enforcement officers will be holding a memorial service Friday morning in downtown Columbus to recognize officers who have fallen in the line of duty in the last year.

Local honor guards and bagpipers will be taking part. There will also be a 21 gun salute and the playing of Taps.

The ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Friday morning at the Public Safety Plaza at Second and Jackson Streets in Columbus.

The event is free and you are invited to attend.