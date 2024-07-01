Lauer’s bill to aid kids in foster care goes into effect today

Among the new laws that go into effect today is one authored by Columbus state Rep. Ryan Lauer that will make it easier for children removed from violent or neglectful homes to find a new permanent place.

Lauer said that children can wait for more than a year in temporary care while their case is making its way through the system. But the Department of Child Services has not been required to make a backup plan for a permanent placement if reunification with the family isn’t possible. Which means even more time in foster care.

Lauer said “These prolonged cases can have long-lasting negative effects on these young Hoosiers.”

Under Lauer’s new law, if the child has been removed from the home for 12 out of the past 22 months of the case, DCS would have to come up with that alternative plan.

Lauer said other states already require concurrent planning.