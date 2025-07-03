Lauer’s bill goes into effect funding cancer research

A bill co-authored by a local legislator was signed into law by the governor in a ceremony recently.

The law, co-authored by State Rep. Ryan Lauer of Columbus, creates new grant programs for pediatric and breast cancer research. . Lauer says the programs will target grant funding toward researching novel cancer therapies and treatments. The goal is to bring new discoveries and help save lives.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, more than 300 new cases of pediatric cancer were found each year between 2016 to 2020. The Indiana Department of Health says more than 5,000 Hoosiers were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019.

The new law went into effect on July 1st.