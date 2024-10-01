Lanes to close overnights on Interstate 65

Night-time traffic on Interstate 65 will be restricted starting next week as crews work on the highway between Seymour and Scottsburg.

According to INDOT, crews will be patching the right lane of the road starting on Monday. The work will require closing the lane starting in the southbound lanes just south of the Seymour exit and moving down the highway to almost Scottsburg. The work will then come back up in the northbound lanes.

The work will be done between 6 in the evening and 7 in the morning, and is expected to take four nights, weather permitting.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be extra cautious for worker safety in all work zones.