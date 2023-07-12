Lanes to close on State Road 46, Interstate 65 for bridge work

Contractors are closing lanes and ramps of Interstate 65 at the Columbus exit over the next few days while inspections and work continues on the bridge repairs at State Road 46.

According to INDOT, crews from Force Construction are installing supplemental support hangers on the arch bridge. The work will provide additional support to the bridge.

The closures are expected to last from 8 to 6 each night through Friday. Each night, the left lanes of northbound and southbound I-65 will be closed, as well as the left-turn lanes on State Road 46 at I-65 and all entrance and exit ramps will also be closed.

The closures will begin early today, starting at 4 p.m., so crews can inspect the area during daylight.

On Thursday evening you will also see rolling slow-downs and traffic stoppages in the vicinity. Traffic will be stopped on eastbound and westbound State Road 46 for up to 20 minutes at a time. On Interstate 65, northbound and southbound traffic will be slowed through the work zone for up to 20 minutes at a time.

Work on the bridge improvements are expected to be completed by the end of July. That will include removing the temporary structures under the bridge and returning the traffic flow to its original configuration.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

You are encouraged to find alternate routes and can expect heavy congestion and delays.