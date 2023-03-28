Lanes to close for Interstate 65 shoulder work

Lanes on Interstate 65 are closing this week while crews work on the highway between the Columbus and Walesboro exits.

According to INDOT, crews will be installing corrugations on the shoulders, leading to the right lanes and shoulders being closed. The work will be going on from 9 at night through 6 in the morning.

Work is expected to be finished by Friday, but the schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT urges you to slow down, to use extra caution and to drive without distractions in all work zones.