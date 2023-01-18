Lane restrictions starting again on State Road 3 near Greensburg

You will see lanes closing on State Road 3 near Greensburg, starting today.

According to reports from INDOT, Central Railroad of Indiana plans to close lanes on the highway, south of State Road 46 at the recently-replaced railroad crossing. Those closures are expected to happen between 7 a.m. in the morning and 5 p.m. in the afternoon.

Crews will be installing new signs, wiring and LED signal indicators. The project is expected to be finished by the end of the month, but the schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to use extra caution and to drive without distractions in all work zones. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.