Lane restrictions start on Interstate 65 north of Edinburgh

You will see lane restrictions on Interstate 65 between Franklin and Edinburgh starting today.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, nighttime milling and paving operations will b e going on for the next two months in Johnson and Shelby counties and will require reducing the interstate to one lane. The work is expected to begin in the southbound driving lane starting at the Franklin exit and will continue the exit north of Edinburgh. After the southbound lane is finished, the work will move to the northbound driving lane. The work will them move to the fast lanes in both directions.

You will see nighttime lane closures between 8 p.m. in the evening and 7 a.m. in the morning over the next eight weeks. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

This work is part of a $7.3 million contract awarded to E&B Paving.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to use extra caution and to avoid distractions when traveling near work zones.