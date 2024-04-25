Lane closures planned for Interstate 65 next week

If you are heading south on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana, you could see some lane closures in coming days.

According to INDOT, there will night lane closures in Jackson, Scott and Clark counties starting on Monday night to wash bridges on the Interstate. Crews will be closing the lanes between Seymour and Henryville for up to three nights next week for the work, weather permitting. The interstate will be reduced to one lane northbound and southbound while the work is going on.

The northbound work will begin in Clark County and end in Jackson County, while the southbound work will begin in Jackson and end in Clark. It will be going on from 7 p.m. in the evening to 6 a.m. in the morning, with the work schedule depending on the weather.

INDOT urges you to slow down, to drive without distractions, to use extra caution and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.