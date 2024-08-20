Landmarks group adds Shelby County barn to endangered list

A 12-sided Shelby County barn is among the state’s most endangered historic structures, according to Indiana Landmarks Association.

The preservation group released its Top 10 list of endangered places yesterday. The group releases the annual list in the hopes of educating communities, advocating for the buildings and stimulating efforts to renovate and revitalize historic structures

The Rudicel-Montgomery Polygonal Barn in Waldron was chosen for this year’s list. In 1910, George Rudicel worked with local carpenters Roy and Earl Henderson to build his polygonal barn, using the lower level to house livestock and the upper level to store hay and straw. The barn is mostly vacant, in need of cost-prohibitive repairs.

Between 1850 and 1936, 67 polygonal barns were built in Indiana, including 18 12-sided barns. Fewer than 10 of the 12-sided barns still stood as of a 1990s survey.

Indiana Landmarks and the Indiana Barn Foundation are funding a study to assess the barn’s condition and rehabilitation needs.

You can get more information here: www.indianalandmarks.org

Photo courtesy of Indiana Landmarks Foundation