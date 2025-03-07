Landmark grant to study Otter Creek clubhouse building

Landmark Columbus Foundation is announcing a grant to assess the historic and architectural clubhouse building at Otter Creek Golf Course.

The organization announced yesterday that has secured $90,000 of the $180,000 needed for a Progressive Preservation Planning Grant to assess and revitalize the aging building. Architectural firm TenBerke from New York has been contracted to study the functionality and assess the possibilities for the building.

The clubhouse was designed by architect Harry Weese in 1964.

The course was originally gifted to the city of Columbus in 1964 by Cummins executive J. Irwin Miller and Cummins, and served as a destination golfing experience for the Midwest. But the course and club house needed substantial improvements and city officials made the decision to sell the facility.

It was bought in 2022 by the local Architerra group headed by Bob Haddad Jr.

Landmark Columbus announced that the assessment would be completed this spring.

You can get more information at landmarkcolumbusfoundation.org

Photo of Otter Creek Golf Course courtesy of columbus.in.us