Landmark Columbus releases new book about Exhibit Columbus

The Landmark Columbus Foundation has released a new book detailing the last round of the Exhibit Columbus two-year programs.

“Public By Design” was the theme of the 2022 and 2023 Exhibit Columbus program and is the title of the new book. It is meant as an archive and catalog of the fourth cycle of Exhibit Columbus. The foundation said it “showcases how art, architecture, and collaboration can transform downtowns into vibrant, equitable, and joyful places.”

Richard McCoy executive director of Landmark Columbus Foundation explains

Members of the Landmark Columbus team are traveling to Michigan today and tomorrow to promote the book at the Cranbrook Center in Bloomfield Hills. That was the adopted hometown of renowned architect Eliel Saarinen and his son Eero, both of who designed buildings in Columbus.

The Public by Design book is available at the Columbus Area Visitors Center and Viewpoint Books or through the Landmark Columbus Foundation website at https://landmarkcolumbusfoundation.org/shop/p/202223-public-by-design-publication.

The fifth cycle of Exhibit Columbus installations with a theme of “Yes And” will kick off next month with a launch weekend on Friday Aug. 15th and Saturday Aug. 16th.

You can get more information at https://www.exhibitcolumbus.org

Photo courtesy of Landmark Columbus Foundation