Landmark Columbus holding design camp for children this week

Landmark Columbus Foundation is holding a design camp this week for third to sixth graders.

Campers are working alongside Exhibit Columbus J. Irwin and Xenia S. Miller Prize recipients Charlie Vinz of Adaptive Operations and Nina Cooke John of Studio Cooke John. Campers are working on activities that will add to Exhibit Columbus installations to be installed at downtown locations later this summer. They will also be taking part in hands-on, creative projects to learn new skills, collaborate with peers, and discover how design shapes the world around them, organizers say.

The camp is a partnership with Foundation for Youth and Columbus Youth Camp.

You can find more information on Columbus Youth Camp’s specialty camps this summer at https://www.foundationforyouth.com/cyc

Photo from 2023 design camp courtesy of Landmark Columbus Foundation and Hadley Fruits.