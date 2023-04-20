Landmark Columbus announces new board leadership

The Landmark Columbus Foundation is announcing new leadership.

The board of directors recently elected Mark Elwood as chairman, moving from vice chair, and board member Tracy Haddad will serve as vice chair. Former chairman Rick Johnson will remain as part of the executive committee.

Johnson had led the organization since its founding in 2014 as part of Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County. In 2019, the organization became a stand alone non-profit, working to care for, celebrate and advance the cultural heritage of the Columbus area.

Elwood’s first effort will be to bring in donations to push the foundation’s endowment fund over the $1 million mark. The endowment fund launched under Johnson and has already passed $800,000 dollars.

Elwood is chairman and co-founder of Elwood Staffing, headquartered in Columbus. Haddad is an owner of Golden Endeavors, LLC, a property management company based in Columbus.

The Landmark Columbus Foundation oversees the annual Exhibit Columbus events in the city. Exhibit Columbus is in its fourth two-year cycle, with installations set to open at 14 landmarks August 24th and 25th.