Land trust group seeks national re-accreditation

A southern Indiana not-for-profit group that maintains nature preserves in communities including Bartholomew and Brown counties is seeking to renew its accreditation with a national organization.

The Sycamore Land Trust is seeking renewal of its status with the national Land Trust Alliance. That renewal process is seeking any public comments on how the Bloomington-based group complies with national quality standards. Those standards focus on the ethical and technical operation of a land trust.

Sycamore Land Trust preserves nearly 11,500 acres of forests, wetlands, wildflower meadows and other open land in eight counties. In Bartholomew County, the trust oversees the Tangeman Woods and the Touch the Earth Natural Area.

The Land Trust Alliance accreditation recognizes organizations that meet standards for protecting important natural places and working lands forever.

You can find the standards or leave signed, written comments here: https://www.landtrustaccreditation.org