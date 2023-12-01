Kwanzaa celebration set for Columbus Dec. 14th

The local NAACP branch #3071 will be holding a Kwanzaa celebration at the Bartholomew County Public Library on Dec. 14th.

According to organizers, the event will include an explanation of the seven Kwanzaa principles of this African-American celebration and the lighting of the candles. It will also conclude with light refreshments.

The name Kwanzaa comes from a swahili word signifying the first fruits of the harvest. Created in the 1960s, it is a celebration of family, community and culture that honors African-American heritage.

The celebration will be from 6:30 to 7:30 on Thursday, Dec. 14th at the main library branch on Fifth Street in Columbus.