Kids events to celebrate Exhibit Columbus Saturday

Kids will have a chance on Saturday to tour the Exhibit Columbus installations in downtown Columbus.

Organizers say that Next Generation Day will be a family friendly event starting at noon on the Bartholomew County Public Library plaza. There will be a dance performance, poetry reading, snow cones and music.

There will also be the unveiling of more than 30 miniature installations created by Bartholomew Consolidated Schools sixth graders. Their projects were on the theme of “What does downtown Columbus need now?” The miniatures will be displayed in a custom trailer made by Columbus Area Career Connection students.

Participants can also collect buttons for a lanyard by visiting installation locations around the downtown area.

Next Generation Day is a partnership between the Council for Youth Development, the Bartholomew County Public Library, Bartholomew Consolidated School’s STEM and C4 Programs, the Indiana University J. Irwin Miller Architecture Program, the Columbus Pride Festival and Fiesta Latina.