Kentucky man facing charges after incident at Bartholomew home

A Kentucky man is under arrest, accused of trying to kick down the door of a Bartholomew County home this week.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at about 10:46 p.m. on Monday night. A resident reported that a man was kicking at the door of his home in the 6300 block of South County Road 250E. Residents confronted the man and after it got physical, he fled the area. When deputies arrived they weren’t able to locate him.

However, at about 8:46 a.m. Tuesday morning the residents saw the man walking along State Road 7 and called police. Deputies found him in the 9900 block of the highway and after confirming he matched doorbell video from the previous night’s incident, they arrested 67-year-old Charles Mullins of Hebron, Kentucky on preliminary charges of battery and residential entry.