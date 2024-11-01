Kampout for Kids continues efforts Saturday to help Firemen’s Cheer Fund

There is still time to help out White River Broadcasting’s annual Kampout for Kids event supporting the Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund.

Our sister station, Indiana Country 101.5 WKKG will at Columbus Fire Station 1 until 3 p.m. Saturday to take your donations of unwrapped toys or cash.

The cheer fund is Bartholomew County’s longest operating charity, providing Christmas gifts to kids in need.

Fire Station 1 is at the corner of Washington and 10th Streets.