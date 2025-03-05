Juvenile arrested after threats to Bartholomew County school

A juvenile has been taken into custody in an investigation into threats to a school.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were alerted to the alleged threat on Tuesday. That led to the juvenile being taken into custody and transported to the Bartholomew County Youth Services Center.

The sheriff’s department says that there are no outstanding threats to the community at this time related to the incident. According to the department, law enforcement has been working closely with Bartholomew Consolidated School’s administration throughout the investigation.

Sheriff Chris Lane said the safety of schools are taken very seriously and “Cases like this will be thoroughly investigated to ensure the safety of our schools.”