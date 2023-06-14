Jury duty scam threatens arrest over fake fines

Authorities are warning about a scam that tries to get you to pay money to a fake deputy to avoid going to jail.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received reports over the weekend of multiple phone calls to residents that appear to be coming from the sheriff’s department with the caller claiming to be a deputy. The fake deputy says that you have a warrant because you did not show up for jury duty and threatens that you will be arrested if you don’t pay a $1,000 fine immediately. They then try to make the victim go to a store to buy gift cards to cover the fine.

Sheriff Duane Burgess says that deputies will never call and demand a payment. If you are wanted on a warrant you will be arrested and booked into the county jail. Any bonds are paid in cash and in person at the sheriff’s department. No legitimate agency will demand you pay in phone apps, gift cards, crypto currency or a money card system.

Authorities caution that phone scammers are persuasive, convincing, and technically savvy. They will play on your emotions and fears in order to get access to your personal information and their hands on your money.