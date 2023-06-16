Jury duty scam hits Bartholomew County

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is warning about a scam that tries to get you to pay money to a fake deputy to avoid going to jail for missing jury duty.

The fake deputy calls saying that you have a warrant because you did not show up for jury duty and threatens that you will be arrested if you don’t pay a fine immediately. They then try to make the victim go to a store to buy gift cards to cover the fine.

Authorities caution that no legitimate agency will demand you pay in gift cards, phone apps, crypto currency or a money card system.

Johnson County authorities warned of a similar scam earlier this week.